Vikas Thakur wins bronze in weightlifting at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Vikas Thakur added another medal to India’s rich haul from weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he won a bronze in the men’s 94kg category in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

Thakur lifted 159kg in snatch and 192kg in clean and jerk for a combined lift of 351kg.

Boady Santavy finished second after being in pole position for most of the contest with a combined lift of 369kg.

It was, however, Steven Kari from Papua New Guinea who stole the show with his combined lift of 370kg, including a final successful 216kg lift in clean and jerk to pip Santavy to the title.