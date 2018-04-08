 Vikas Thakur wins bronze in weightlifting at 2018 Commonwealth Games | other sports | Hindustan Times
Vikas Thakur wins bronze in weightlifting at 2018 Commonwealth Games

India’s Vikas Thakur won a bronze medal in men’s 94kg weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast

other sports Updated: Apr 08, 2018 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Vikas Thakur lifted a combined total of 351kg to win bronze in men’s 94kg weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Vikas Thakur lifted a combined total of 351kg to win bronze in men’s 94kg weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.(Twitter)

Vikas Thakur added another medal to India’s rich haul from weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he won a bronze in the men’s 94kg category in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

Thakur lifted 159kg in snatch and 192kg in clean and jerk for a combined lift of 351kg.

Boady Santavy finished second after being in pole position for most of the contest with a combined lift of 369kg.

It was, however, Steven Kari from Papua New Guinea who stole the show with his combined lift of 370kg, including a final successful 216kg lift in clean and jerk to pip Santavy to the title.

