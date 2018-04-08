Vikas Thakur wins bronze in weightlifting at 2018 Commonwealth Games
India’s Vikas Thakur won a bronze medal in men’s 94kg weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coastother sports Updated: Apr 08, 2018 12:20 IST
Vikas Thakur added another medal to India’s rich haul from weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he won a bronze in the men’s 94kg category in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)
Thakur lifted 159kg in snatch and 192kg in clean and jerk for a combined lift of 351kg.
Boady Santavy finished second after being in pole position for most of the contest with a combined lift of 369kg.
It was, however, Steven Kari from Papua New Guinea who stole the show with his combined lift of 370kg, including a final successful 216kg lift in clean and jerk to pip Santavy to the title.