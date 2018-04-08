2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, live updates, Day 5: Indian lifters, shooters, athletes in action

The fourth day of competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast will see as many as 31 medals decided across eight sports events – athletics, track cycling, gymnastics, swimming, shooting, table tennis and weightlifting. It will be another big day for India, who will look to add more gold in weightlifting as well as shooting and athletics. In weightlifting, India will look to add to their two gold in women’s section through Punam Yadav (69 kg) and Seema (75 kg) while Vikas Thakur (94kg) will be the medal contender in men. Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 5, here.

In shooting, women’s air pistol hopes will be on Heena Sidhu and teenager Manu Bhaker, in women’s skeet (Saniya Shaikh, Maheshwari Chauhan) and men’s 10m air rifle (Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar).

In athletics, India pin medal hopes on their 20km race walkers (KT Irfan and Manish Rawat; Kushbir Kaur and Soumya Baby).

In table tennis women’s team event, India take on England in the semi-final, and if they win, they will battle for gold against Australia or Singapore.

Swimming, the feature event of the games, will see as many as eight gold medals decided.

Hosts Australia led the medals table with 57 medals, 20 of them gold, after Saturday’s events. India were fourth with four gold, one silver and one bronze.