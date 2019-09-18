Vinesh Phogat wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships

other-sports

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:45 IST

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to clinch a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championship 2019 at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. This is Phogat’s first medal at World Wrestling championships. She clinched the medal after causing an upset against two-time time World Championships medalist Maria Prevolarak in the 53kg category. The 25-year-old defeated her Greek opponent 4-1 to pull off a thrilling win. She is only the fifth Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the meet, after Babita Kumari, Geeta Phogat, Pooja Dhanda and Alka Tomar.

The 25-year-old Indian lost a point for passivity after Maria, the the two-time medallist, suffered a cut on her face in the beginning of the bout. Vinesh made two moves but Maria defended well to keep the narrow lead at the break. Maria forced standing wrestling, locking Vinesh. The Indian attempted a double leg attack but Maria defended well. The Greek then put pressure on the Indian by grabbing her right leg. Moments after Maria received treatment on her wound for a second time, Vinesh pulled off a four-point throw and kept her on ground to complete the win by fall.

Earlier, Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as she held off world number one Sarah Ann Hildebrandt with some superlative defense in her second repechage round. At least five times, Sara had got hold of Vinesh’s right leg but with her immense upper-body strength, the Indian did not let her rival take advantage and won 8-2.

After being placed in an extremely tough 53kg draw, Vinesh had lost to reigning champion Mayu Mukaida in the second round. In her first repechage round, she had easily dispatched Ukraine’s Yuliia Khavaldzhy Blahinya 5-0.

“I am happy and relieved that I am going to Tokyo but it’s not over yet. I have a medal bout and I don’t want to miss that,” Vinesh had said after earning the Olympic qualification. Navjot Kaur gave her a hug and the Indian camp, which has endured tough times in the initial days, was gleaming. There were handshakes but coach Woller Akos was still not smiling. He was still seriously discussing something with Vinesh, probably what she needs to do in her next bout.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:28 IST