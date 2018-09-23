Vinesh ruled out of Worlds, sustains injury in National camp

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was exempted from the World Championship trials, was on Sunday ruled out of the prestigious championship after suffering an elbow injury during practice in Lucknow.

“It is a big setback for us. During sparring she injured her elbow and the MRI scans done in Mumbai revealed the ligaments are torn. It will be very risky to compete in the Worlds,” a WFI official said.

Vinesh, who was exempted from the World Championship trials, was to compete in the 50kg category and was a medal favourite.

When contacted, Vinesh said,”I won’t say anything. You will soon get to know what happened.”

National coach Kuldeep Malik refused to comment on the development.

The Wrestling Federation will have to look for a replacement but interestingly the next best grappler in the 50kg category Ritu Phogat has now been selected to represent the country in the 53kg.

Originally Pinki was to compete in 53kg but when she was asked to appear in a re-trial with Ritu, the Yasar Dogu International gold medal winner had refused.

The WFI the nominated Ritu in the 53kg. The World Championship will be held in Budapest from October 20-28.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 22:10 IST