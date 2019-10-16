‘Was lying to the fans’: Former World Champion Dean Ambrose slams ‘stupid scripts’ in WWE

other-sports

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:51 IST

Dean Ambrose was one of the big names in WWE at one point of time, before the former WWE Champion jumped ship to AEW. A Grand Slam Champion in WWE, Ambrose was one of the popular faces in pro-wrestling industry to make the switch. Now known as Jon Moxley in the rival industry, Ambrose has been quite vocal in his criticism of his former company. In a recent interview, the wrestler went on to criticise WWE for “stupid scripts” and admitted he knew he was “lying” to the fans.

Speaking to Still Real To Us, Ambrose AKA Moxley said: “I had to do these stupid scripts. I’d have to say stuff like, ‘I’m going to eviscerate your skull at Hell In A Cell!’ It’s like, no…I’m not. I know I’m not,” he said.

The WWE is currently undergoing the “PG Era” and as per the norms, the violence levels has been reduced to make the fights more “kid-friendly”. Ambrose said he knew he was not going to deliver on anything he was saying in the promos. “I know that there’s not going to be any blood. I’m lying. I’m lying to the fans. I’m selling this violence that’s just not going to happen,” he said.

Moxley, earlier this year, fought in AEW against the hardcore legend Joey Janela. He wen to praise the Tony Khan-led industry for giving him the freedom to showcase his creativity.

“I told [management], ‘You realise, just by putting my name with Joey’s together, you’ve created an expectation for insanity. Anything less than balls-out would be a disappointment, and I’m not going to be in the business of disappointing fans any more,” he said.

He added: “I haven’t had to shoot down any bad ideas from anybody, which is great. ‘Cause, you know. I used to go to TV, and it’s like starting in a hole. I’d think, ‘How bad is it? Oh God, maybe if we could make this crap passable, it would be a victory.’ Everything so far is great.”

Moxley further went on to praise AEW for the talent pool and said that there is no need of producers or writers because everyone knows what they are doing.

“It’s almost too good to be true. But, it’s so simple. We’ve got, no pun intended, some of the most elite wrestlers in the world. All guys who are veterans, in their primes with huge fanbases. They understand their fanbases. We know what’s good, and what’s not. We don’t need writers or producers, or anything like that. We know what we are doing. You’ve got myself, Jericho, Kenny, Cody, The Bucks, PAC, and Spears. We’re all at the top. If we wanted to be in WWE right now we could, and make huge money. Any one of us. We’re all actively choosing to do this, instead,” he said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:50 IST