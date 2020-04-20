We have been given plenty of activities to do: Manpreet Singh

other-sports

The coronavirus pandemic has the entire world under lockdown and has also led to the suspension of the Indian men’s hockey team’s upcoming matches in the FIH Pro League. However, it isn’t deterring India captain Manpreet Singh and the team from being kept on their toes and honing their skills. “Though we have discontinued on-field training ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced, we have focused on utilising this time to maintain our fitness levels,” says the halfback, who has been the skipper, since May 2017.

While they’re all confined to their rooms, Manpreet says on a personal level, he has ensured that he carries out core exercises, stickwork drills, and watches highlights of previous matches to note down aspects to help improve as a team. Based out of the Sports Authority of India campus, Bengaluru, they follow a fixed fitness schedule given to them by the team’s scientific advisor, Robin Arkell. “We have been given plenty of activities to do, such as watch match videos of other countries and analyse their game, strategy etc. It’s quite a packed day, to be honest,” Manpreet says.

He adds that It’s very important for the team to maintain their fitness during these times as they have to be absolutely ready to go back to full-time training once the situation is resolved and the lockdown is lifted. However, amidst all this, Manpreet reveals that he does make time to watch a few shows and listen to music by Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moose Wala, both of whom, he often plays on a loop.