e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / ‘We will make it later in the season,’ Donald Trump says he won’t throw out first pitch at New York Yankees game

‘We will make it later in the season,’ Donald Trump says he won’t throw out first pitch at New York Yankees game

Trump has been trying to show voters that he is taking the virus seriously by holding briefings and cancelling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.

other-sports Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump swings a baseball bat during the 'Spirit of America Showcase' at the White House in Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump swings a baseball bat during the 'Spirit of America Showcase' at the White House in Washington.(Bloomberg)
         

President Donald Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy.Trump said in the tweet: “We will make it later in the season!” He had announced at a briefing Thursday on Major League Baseball’s opening day that he’d be at Yankee Stadium on August 15 to throw out the first pitch.

Trump has been trying to show voters that he is taking the virus seriously by holding briefings and cancelling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.

But on Saturday the White House tweeted a photo of Trump and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre after the pair played golf at Trump’s private club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

With the teams playing in stadiums that are largely empty, Trump wouldn’t have had to contend with crowd reaction to his appearance, which has been an issue in some previous appearances at sporting events, where he has gotten a mixed response.

But another issue could have been tricky for Trump, who has been outspoken in his criticism of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem before games.

During an interview Thursday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump again said he would be taking part in the longstanding tradition of throwing out the first pitch, but said he hoped that players would stand during the national anthem.

“It’s great that baseball is back, and other sports are back. I hope everyone’s standing; I hope they’re not going to be kneeling when the flag is raised. I don’t like to see that,” Trump told Hannity.

The Yankees and the Washington Nationals took a knee before the season’s opening game that night in Washington, then stood for the national anthem. And New York had two players kneel for the national anthem on Saturday, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton, and they say they will continue kneeling during the anthem throughout the season.

Some New York City politicians, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr, have complained loudly about Trump throwing out a first pitch for the Yankees.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In