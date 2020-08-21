‘Will tune in to SmackDown as a fan to watch it go down’: Adam Cole excited for WWE’s ThunderDome debut

other-sports

This week on SmackDown, WWE’s Performance Center Era comes to an end after over five months. In March this year, when the Covid-19 outbreak took over the USA and the rest of the world, WWE had to quickly move their shows to the Performance Center in Florida and put on taped shows amid no fans. But finally, the powers that be, have come in a plan to change that - and now we enter the new era of WWE ThunderDome.

Described as a virtual fans’ experience, where fans can be a part of a WWE show taking place live at the Amway Center in Orlando from the comforts of their homes, the new ThunderDome era kicks off from this week’s SmackDown. Within 10 minutes of WWE’s announcement for ThunderDome, all the spots for this week’s SmackDown were booked, and there is huge excitement in wrestling circles on what this spectacle would look like.

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, said that he will be tuning in to SmackDown as well to see the ThunderDome as he is completely intrigued by the idea.

“I am excited to see it, seriously. When I first heard this was going to happen, I was like, ‘wow, this is going to be so cool’,” Cole said.

“The one thing that WWE does really well is adapting to situations. This awful world crisis that all of us are going through has thrown a wrench into a lot of our plans for everybody. So, finding different ways to keep the train moving, and entertain our fans in any way that we can, is really important to us,” the leader of the Undisputed Era added.

“And now, we have come to this Thunderdome scenario. I feel as excited as you, I don’t know how to explain it. It’s so intriguing to me, I am excited to see what it looks like, and I am excited for the fans to be there and watch virtually and watch it happen live. It sounds really exciting. I hope it’s something that goes well, I hope it’s something that fans enjoy,” Cole further said.

“I know, I am going to be tuned in as a fan Friday on SmackDown to watch it go down. I am really, really pumped. I think it’s going to be great,” Cole signed off.