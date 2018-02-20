Williams hire former McLaren head of aerodynamics ahead of new Formula One season

Former McLaren head of aerodynamics Doug McKiernan has joined the Williams Formula One team as chief engineer in a move that will see him working with technical head Paddy Lowe again.

McKiernan left McLaren in 2015, after a period of ‘gardening leave’, before that team began a failed partnership with Honda and two years after Lowe departed for current champions Mercedes.

“Having worked with Doug closely between 2007 and 2012, I am sure that his talent and experience will significantly strengthen our team and we are delighted that he is joining us,” said Lowe.

“Since returning to Williams last year, it has become clear that in order to help move the team forward we need greater engineering resources.”

Williams finished fifth of 10 teams last year. The new season starts in Australia on March 25.