Women’s World Boxing C’ship: Manisha Moun off to winning start

Indian boxer Manisha Moun kick-started her campaign at the ongoing International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship with a victory after defeating Christian Cruz of America in their opening encounter here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex on Friday.

Showing a complete dominance, the Indian boxer thrashed her American opponent 5-0 in the women’s 54kg boxing category.

Speaking after her win, Manisha said: “I am happy and proud of winning living up to expectations. I have proved that I belong here. I am really confident of doing well in the Championships.”

“My coaches advised me to play from a distance. My rival had a strong right and kept watching it throughout and evaded nicely. I had to attack with my left which I executed to my satisfaction.”

Moun is among many young Indian boxers who are striving to get an identity for themselves through the ongoing prestigious tournament.

Having recently defeated former world champion Dina Zholaman in a boxing event in Poland, Moun is expected to come up with something special in the World Championship.

((With ANI Inputs))

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 19:18 IST