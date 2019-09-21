World Boxing Championships 2019 Final: Will Amit Panghal punch his way to gold against Shakhobidin Zoirov?

Amit Panghal will look to create history when he takes on Rio Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final of the 52kg category at the World Boxing Championship. Panghal is already the first Indian to reach the final of the World Boxing Championship and now seeks to etch his name in the record books when fights for the gold in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Panghal, on Friday, defeated Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibissonov 3-2 in a split decision verdict to reach the final while Manish Kaushik, on the other hand, had to settle for bronze

17:41 hrs IST Panghal’s turning point The last couple of years Panghal has been relentless in his chase of gold medals. In the 2017 World Championships, he had lost to Olympic champion (49kg) Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarter-finals. That was a turning point.



