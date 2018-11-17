World Junior Badminton Championships: Lakshya Sen enters semis

Young India shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia’s Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin 21-8, 21-18 to enter the men singles semi-finals in the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2018 at Markham (Canada) on Friday.

But the Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan Panjala and Srikrishna Sai Podile could not progress any further as they went down to the Korean duo of Tae Yang Shin and Chan Wang in the quarterfinals. The 10th- seeded Koreans won 21-11, 21-8 in men’s doubles.

The world No. 3 Indian opened strongly against his Malaysian rival and finished the quarterfinals in just 31 minutes. He surged ahead with a solid lead in the first game where his opponent was a mute spectator.

But in the second, the Malaysian did well to keep abreast of Lakshya and was separated by a few points. The Indian, using his court craft and hitting a nice rhythm led throughout. The Asian Juniors champion, playing his strokes well with excellent smashes, ended the Malaysian agony.

In the semis, Lakshya will take on the top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn who disposed of Indonesian Alberto Alvin Yulianto 21-14, 21-17.

“He is a very good player and I am aware of it. I will have to be on my feet to beat him. I am up for the challenge,” Lakshya was quoted as saying in a Badminton Association of India release.

In contrast, the Indian doubles pair was no match to the Koreans which worked in tandem and complimented each other with better display of court craft, especially at the net. Their smashes, too, brooked little challenge from the Indians.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 15:27 IST