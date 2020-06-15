e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / WWE Backlash 2020: Randy Orton outlasts Edge in Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

WWE Backlash 2020: Randy Orton outlasts Edge in Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

Full results from the WWE Backlash 2020 Pay-Per-View in which Randy Orton defeated Edge in what was billed the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

other-sports Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Edge and Randy Orton produced a Match of the Year candidate.
Edge and Randy Orton produced a Match of the Year candidate. (WWE.com)
         

The main event of WWE Backlash featuring Edge and Randy Orton in a straight-up wrestling match may have left opinions divided in terms of being the ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, but it will certainly go down as one of the best matches of all time. Even though it was Orton, who picked up the win, the real winner was Edge, who, in his first proper wrestling match in nine years, put up a flawless performance.

The two battled for one hour and not once did the match felt stale. Using the ring, its surrounding, and heck even stolen finishers, Edge and Orton kept the audience captivated through their enthralling performance, a contest that surely is a Match of the Year candidate. Trying to outdo each other with chain wrestling, monkey tosses, submission and what not, the main-event would hopefully mark the perfect closure to the Edge-Orton rivalry.

The crowd participation made the match better, but a match of such magnitude and wrestling proficiency deserved a crowd filling the arena. Edge and Orton went back and forth, pulling out old-school wrestling manoeuvres to begin with, before the Viper was busted open after a headbutt from the top rope. Orton targeting Edge’s neck kept the hate quotient towards him intact, and the way Edge reacted to the hits by his immaculate facial expressions was the stuff of legends. There were times the Rated-R Superstar showed his ring rust but towards the end of it, the pieces fitted perfectly.

A dramatic finish polished the end. After kicking out of two RKOs and two spears, Orton made a triumphant return of the Punt kick that ultimately led to a three-count. Before Orton walked out, he whispered into Edge’s ears, “Go home, go back to Beth, Go home. Be with Beth, be with your daughters... and tell all three of them that Uncle Randy said ‘hi.’” A tear rolled down Edge’s right eye – indicating how pleased he was with the way the match had panned out. What immaculate storytelling. We’ll be damned if Orton ever turns face again.

Other results –

- United States Champion Apollo Crews def. Andrade (Kickoff Match)

- Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics

- Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy

- Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a double count-out

- Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated The Miz & John Morrison in a Handicap Match

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley

- Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders fought before their match could take place

tags
top news
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In