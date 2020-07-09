e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / WWE NXT Great American Bash: Keith Lee becomes ‘Champ Champ’, Adam Cole’s 403-day title comes to an end

WWE NXT Great American Bash: Keith Lee becomes ‘Champ Champ’, Adam Cole’s 403-day title comes to an end

Cole has been on a tear since winning the championship as continued to dominate every wrestler in the WWE, not just NXT. His run as the NXT Champion has been historic. At 406 days, Cole is the longest reigning NXT Champion in history. And that is before he faced the ‘Limitless’.

other-sports Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:07 IST
Yash Bhati
Yash Bhati
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Keith Lee wins the NXT Championship.
Keith Lee wins the NXT Championship.(WWE)
         

Adam Cole has been the epitome of success in NXT. Ever since making his debut, Cole has been a constant top figure in NXT with several high profile matches to his name. He won the North American Championship before finally reaching the top by beating Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Championship. Cole has been on a tear since winning the championship as he continued to dominate every wrestler in the WWE, not just NXT.

His run as the NXT Champion has been historic. At 403 days, Cole is the longest reigning NXT Champion in history. And that is before he faced the ‘Limitless’.

 

Keith Lee has been equally impressive since debuting in the NXT. The athletic 330-pound wrestler has vowed the WWE Universe with his explosive power and extraordinary high-flying skills. At WWE Great American Bash further increased his legend by ending Cole’s historic run.

 

It looked like Lee was headed for a loss when Cole hit a Last Shot at the end. But instead of pinning the challenger, Cole went to the top rope for a Panama Sunrise. But that proved to be a prelude to his downfall. Lee turned the maneuver into a Spirit Bomb and then hit a Big Bang Catastrophe to defeat Cole.

Lee has now become the NXT and NXT North American Champion and has lived up to his moniker ‘Limitless’. Sky is the limit for Lee as he starts his reign as the top man in NXT.

Full Results for Day 2 of WWE NXT Great American Bash

Candice LeRae beat Mia Yim in a Street Fight

Bronson Reed beat Tony Nese

Johnny Gargano beat Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Legado del Fantasma beat Drake Maverick & Breezango

Mercedes Martinez beat Santana Garrett

North American Champion Keith Lee beat Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion

tags
top news
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In