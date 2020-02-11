e-paper
Home / Other Sports / WWE Raw results: Surprise debut hints at major title fight at Wrestlemania 36

WWE Raw results: Surprise debut hints at major title fight at Wrestlemania 36

Rumours are rife that Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch will be facing each other at Wrestlemania 36 for the title and this can be a good start to the program in the build-up to the event.

other-sports Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch will be facing each other at Wrestlemania 36, according to reports.
Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch will be facing each other at Wrestlemania 36, according to reports. (Twitter)
         

The rumours were making the rounds since last week and it finally came true on Tuesday as former NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler made her debut on WWE RAW as she attacked Becky Lynch. The WWE RAW women’s champion defeated Asuka in a hard-fought match but right after the win, Baszler jumped her from behind and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch. Rumours are rife that these two superstars will be facing each other at Wrestlemania 36 for the title and this can be a good start to the program in the build-up to the event.

In the main event of the night, Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP defeated Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders to continue their good run. Joe was able to put the Coquina Clutch on Murphy who tapped out instantly but the referee was too distracted to notice it. That allowed Rollins to hit the stomp and Murphy was able to claim the win. This was another win for the heels as WWE are setting up multiple feuds through this storyline.

In other matches, Ricochet and Aleister Black registered significant wins while Riddick Moss became the new 24/7 champion after defeated Mojo Rawley.

A look at the complete WWE Raw results -

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders confronted Seth Rollins & Murphy & AOP

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Asuka; Shayna Baszler attacked Becky after the match

The Street Profits def. Mojo Rawley & Riddick Moss; Moss def. Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion

Drew McIntyre threw down with MVP on The VIP Lounge

Angel Garza def. Cedric Alexander

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley def. Sarah Logan

Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley

Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy

Aleister Black def. Akira Tozawa

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy & AOP def. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders

