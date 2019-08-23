WWE stars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch engaged, Twitter erupts in joy

other-sports

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:25 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged on Friday with latter making the announcement on social media. Lynch took to Twitter and wrote: “Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life.” The Man, Lynch’s ring name, defeated Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to claim both titles in their Winner Take All Match. Whereas, Rollins is the Universal Championship winner, claiming the title after defeating Brock Lesnar. WWE also congratulated the couple on the occasion.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

“WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!” WWE tweeted.

WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!https://t.co/00eMEZg4nQ — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2019

WWE star Drake Maverick also took to Twitter to celebrate the news of the two stars coming together. He posted a hilarious tweet, “UPDATE: Told my wife @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE got engaged today. She said if they need any tips on a healthy relationship not to bother asking us. STILL yet to consummate my marriage.”

UPDATE: Told my wife @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE got engaged today.



She said if they need any tips on a healthy relationship not to bother asking us.



STILL yet to consummate my marriage.#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 23, 2019

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:25 IST