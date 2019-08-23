e-paper
WWE stars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch engaged, Twitter erupts in joy

The Man, Lynch’s ring name, defeated Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to claim both titles in their Winner Take All Match. Whereas, Rollins is the Universal Championship winner, claiming the title after defeating Brock Lesnar.

other-sports Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:25 IST
ANI
ANI
Newly engaged WWE superstar couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
Newly engaged WWE superstar couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.(Twitter/Becky Lynch)
         

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged on Friday with latter making the announcement on social media. Lynch took to Twitter and wrote: “Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life.” The Man, Lynch’s ring name, defeated Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to claim both titles in their Winner Take All Match. Whereas, Rollins is the Universal Championship winner, claiming the title after defeating Brock Lesnar. WWE also congratulated the couple on the occasion. 

“WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!” WWE tweeted.  

WWE star Drake Maverick also took to Twitter to celebrate the news of the two stars coming together. He posted a hilarious tweet, “UPDATE: Told my wife @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE got engaged today. She said if they need any tips on a healthy relationship not to bother asking us. STILL yet to consummate my marriage.” 

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:25 IST

