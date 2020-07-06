e-paper
276 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bihar

India’s Covid-19 tally neared the seven lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

patna Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Patna
As many as 12,410 cases have been reported in the state for coronavirus
         

A total of 276 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, informed the State Health Department.

With this, 12,410 cases have been reported in the state for coronavirus, as per the health department.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated.

