58-year-old Patna family court judge dies of Covid-19

patna

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 06:47 IST

Patna family court principal judge Harishchandra Srivastava succumbed while being treated for Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna in Patna, an official said.

He was 58 years old.

This is the first death in the judiciary across the state from the virus.

Srivastava was hospitalised on Wednesday, Bihar Judicial Services Association Secretary Ajit Kumar Singh told ANI stating that “it is a big loss and painful for us”.