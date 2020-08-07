e-paper
Home / Patna / 58-year-old Patna family court judge dies of Covid-19

58-year-old Patna family court judge dies of Covid-19

This is the first death in the judiciary across Bihar from the coronavirus disease.

patna Updated: Aug 07, 2020 06:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Patna
Healthworkers from Lifecare during the Rapid Covid-19 test of the BMC workers at Asha Hall, Govandi in Mumbai on Thursday.
Patna family court principal judge Harishchandra Srivastava succumbed while being treated for Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna in Patna, an official said.

He was 58 years old.

This is the first death in the judiciary across the state from the virus.

Srivastava was hospitalised on Wednesday, Bihar Judicial Services Association Secretary Ajit Kumar Singh told ANI stating that “it is a big loss and painful for us”.

