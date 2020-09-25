e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / AIIMS Patna begins OPD services for post-Covid-19 care

AIIMS Patna begins OPD services for post-Covid-19 care

Besides catering to patients with complications arising out of Covid-19, the OPD will facilitate research

patna Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:17 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
The AIIMS had suspended OPD services and stopped admitting non-Covid patients when it was designated a Covid-19 special hospital on July 10.
The AIIMS had suspended OPD services and stopped admitting non-Covid patients when it was designated a Covid-19 special hospital on July 10.(HT Archive)
         

Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday started outdoor patient department (OPD) services for post-Covid-19 care. Only two patients registered on the opening day, officials said.

The Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), which is the other Covid-19 designated hospital in Patna, initiated the post-Covid care OPD services last week.

The AIIMS had suspended OPD services and stopped admitting non-Covid patients when it was designated a Covid-19 special hospital on July 10.

“The OPD service will be available in the department of pulmonary medicine from 9 am to 2 pm on weekdays, with registration till 12 noon. We will not admit patients other than those with Covid-19 at this stage,” said Dr CM Singh, superintendent, AIIMS Patna.

Also Read: Patna AIIMS to be referral hospital for DRDO Covid care centres

Besides catering to patients with complications arising out of Covid-19, the OPD will facilitate research.

“We will conduct CT scan or CT-angiography in the fourth and 24th week of post-Covid care follow-up to check for pulmonary fibrosis, or scarring of the lungs, that affect their functioning,” said Dr Deependra Kumar Rai, head of the department of pulmonary medicine, AIIMS Patna.

“Studies have revealed that 20%-30% of patients develop pneumonia after recovering from Covid-19. There are others who suffer from cough, breathlessness...severe weakness, sleep disturbance, gastro-intestinal issues, abdominal or chest pain after recovering from Covid-19. We have developed a standard operating procedure on the treatment protocol of such patients.”

He said doctors at the pulmonary medicine OPD would consult clinicians of other specialities like cardiology, neurology, gastro-intestinal medicine, etc on a case-to-case basis, for patients suffering from co-morbidities.

tags
top news
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In