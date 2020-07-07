Bihar govt not bothered about Covid-19, only polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

patna

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 14:42 IST

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections.

“The coronavirus cases are increasing at a very high rate in Bihar. But the government is neither worried about tests, nor about treatment. The entire government machinery is busy with the upcoming elections. It is hiding figures. If the government does not watch out, then the situation may become more explosive by August-September”, Yadav tweeted.

Currently, Bihar has 12,125 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 8,997 patients have recovered, while 97 have lost their lives.

The state elections are slated to be held later this year for 243 Assembly seats.