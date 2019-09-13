Court likely to hear police plea for arrest warrant against RJD MLA accused of minor’s rape

patna

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:26 IST

A local court in Bihar’s Ara is likely to hear on Friday a plea by the police to issue an arrest warrant against an RJD MLA who has been named by a minor girl in a case of sexual exploitation lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four persons have already been arrested in the case.

While the girl, in her first statement recorded under section 164 of criminal procedure code (CrPC) had failed to name the MLA, a video circulating on social media since September 1 purportedly showed her naming Arun Yadav, the RJD MLA from Sandesh.

Subsequently, on September 6, her statement was again recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of CrPC following court’s nod. This time, she named Arun Yadav.

On Wednesday, the police requested the special POCSO court to issue a warrant against the MLA, but the court found shortcomings in the petition and asked the investigating officer (IO) of the case to file the petition with updated case diary.

Thursday being a court holiday on account of Anant Chaturdashi, the case may come up for hearing on Friday.

The girl had alleged she was taken to the house of an MLA in Patna where she was sexually assaulted. On July 18, she escaped from there and narrated her ordeal to family members.

