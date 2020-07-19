Lightning kills 10 in Bihar; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

patna

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:06 IST

At least 10 people were killed in lightning in seven districts of Bihar, as very heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed several parts of Bihar on Sunday.

According to the state disaster management department, three deaths were reported in Purnia, two in Begusarai while Saharsha, Patna, East Champaran, Darbhanga and Madhepura registered one death each.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives. He has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the victim’s families. The CM has also appealed to the people to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines issued by the disaster management department and stay indoors during the inclement weather.

According to the reports from Purnia, all three persons of a family were killed when lightning struck them on Sunday. The deceased were in their house when lightning struck them.

Deceased have been identified as Kailash Mandal, 50 and his son and daughter-in-law Dilkhush Kumar, 30, Nibha Devi, 25 respectively. They were residents of Singharapatti village under Dhamdaha police station of Purnia district 360 km from Patna.

In another incident about 40-year-old Arhula Devi died when lightning struck at her house at Ward number 7 of Chausa western panchayat of Madhepura district. Her house was also damaged.

Another man identified as Raj Kumar Sharma, 40, son of Upendra Sharma, a native of Akbarpur Benk village in Biraul block of Darbhanga died due to thunderbolts.

In East Champaran, a 25-year-old man, identified as Umesh Paswan, a resident of Gaira village under Kotwa police station was critical and died in the course of treatment at sadar hospital in Motihari as the lightning “struck him, while he was catching fish.

He was brought here in critical condition and succumbed to the burn injuries,” said Vijay Chand Jha, manager of sadar hospital.

On July 4, 21 persons were killed due to lightening strikes during heavy rains across the state even as several deaths have occurred last month during monsoon rains.

Meanwhile,weathermen at Patna Meteorological Centre said that heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at few places of northwest and northeast parts while light to moderate rain lashed south-east and north east parts of Bihar.

Gaunaha in West Champaran received the maximum amount of 120 mm rain followed by Udai Kishanganj and Bagaha (West Champaran) which received 90 mm rain each, Triveniganj in Supaul recorded 80 mm rain,Gopalganj 60 mm, Bahadurganj , Purnia, and Dhengraghat (Sitamarhi) 50mm rain each during the past 24 hours. The capital city Patna recorded 20.4 mm rain till 5.30pm.

Meteorologist Ravindra Kumar said, “A monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through Ganganagar, Rohtak , Fursatganj, Patna and thence towards the foothills of Himalayas. Under the influence, several north Bihar regions are likely to receive heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and lightning while other districts may experience light to moderate rain.”

In the state capital, several localities witnessed heavy waterlogging today after heavy rains in the day.

(With inputs from Aditya Nath Jha, Bishnu K Jha and Sandeep Bhaskar)