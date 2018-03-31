Photos: A Museum of Selfies opens In Los Angeles

about the gallery

The Museum of Selfies is an interactive pop-up museum that explores the history and cultural phenomenon of the selfie with historical roots dating back 40,000 years to the first depiction of human art. The museum will showcase over fifteen unique exhibits and a record-breaking selfie stick measuring 90-feet, 6 inches long, extending through the entire length of the museum. The Museum of Selfies opens its doors in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 1 for a limited two-month engagement.