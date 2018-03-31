Photos: A Museum of Selfies opens In Los Angeles
Mar 31, 2018 18:17 IST
Guests take a selfie during a VIP preview ahead of the opening of The Museum of Selfies in Glendale, California. Regardless of one’s perception of the selfie sensation, the museum offers a highly-visual and educational experience for guests to post and initiate a discussion of the origin of selfies and their meanings. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
Guests seen in a Van Gogh inspired bedroom. The museum avoids the surface value of selfies and is more about the phenomenon itself and how universally embraced it is by the human race. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
Visitors take a photo in a room called “Darel Carey” by the visual tape and dimensional artist of the same name. The installation uses electrical tape to challenges visual perception. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
David J. Slater’s viral “monkey selfie,” an image that raised debate over the rights of ownership for an image taken by an animal also makes an appearance at the museum. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
A throne made of selfie sticks, perhaps to the reign of selfie stardom in pop culture or as pop culture itself. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
Other museum highlights include one-of-a-kind exhibits such as a vertigo-inducing, rooftop selfie mimicking the top of LA’s tallest building without the risk of falling to one’s death as well as a “history-of-the-selfie timeline”. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
Guests take pictures in the “bathroom selfie,” a two-sided room that lacks self-reflection. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
The museum also offers visitors live interactive social experiences, from a 3D photo booth allowing museum-goers to pop-out of their social feed to a social photomosaic turning individual selfies into a works of art. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
Copies of Michelangelo's statue of David hold cell phones as if mid-selfie themselves. The museum also showcases a record-breaking selfie stick measuring 90-feet, 6 inches, extending through the entire length of the space. (Robyn Beck / AFP)
Local Californian artist Matt Elson will explore human perception and social interaction through one of his popular kaleidoscope Infinity Boxes. (Robyn Beck / AFP)
The Museum of Selfies is opening for a two month exhibition in California on April 1. And while other museums may have banned them, selfie sticks aren’t just allowed inside, they are encouraged. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
about the galleryThe Museum of Selfies is an interactive pop-up museum that explores the history and cultural phenomenon of the selfie with historical roots dating back 40,000 years to the first depiction of human art. The museum will showcase over fifteen unique exhibits and a record-breaking selfie stick measuring 90-feet, 6 inches long, extending through the entire length of the museum. The Museum of Selfies opens its doors in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 1 for a limited two-month engagement.