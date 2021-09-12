Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ami Patel: On shiny, sustainable clothing

Can a bride be sustainable? And can anyone carry of glitter? The celebrity fashion stylist answers…
By HT Brunch Team
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Ami Patel

A Sustainable Bride

How can I be a bride who stands for sustainability?

—Isheeta, Via email

Sustainability is undoubtedly the need of the hour today! Being a bride and willing to contribute towards sustainable and responsible fashion is a great deal. Here are some ways to achieve it:

1. Rev up your mother’s old lehenga by giving it a contemporary look, while keeping its essence alive! Get the choli stitched in a very modern silhouette. 

2. Bridal rental shops as well as online platforms like Flyrobe offer wear-and-return bridal attire.

3. Some thrift and vintage shops deal in excellent quality pre-loved clothes.

4. Look for bridal lehenga-cholis and sarees made of sustainable, pure fabrics and natural fabrics.

Shine on!

I feel I can’t do shimmery, glittery, shiny clothes, though my friends insist I should have some bling in my outfits on night outs. How can I add just a dash of bling to my outfit?

—Alisha, Via Instagram

Bling can be incorporated in a multitude of ways:

1. A shimmery party blouse.

2. A sequinned bustier/tank top.

3. A glistening statement hair band.

4. Diamond/rhinestone dangling earrings.

5. Glitter sparkles on shorts.

6. A statement glittery/shimmery party clutch.

7. Statement glittery sneakers or pumps.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

