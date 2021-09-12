Ami Patel: On shiny, sustainable clothing
A Sustainable Bride
How can I be a bride who stands for sustainability?
—Isheeta, Via email
Sustainability is undoubtedly the need of the hour today! Being a bride and willing to contribute towards sustainable and responsible fashion is a great deal. Here are some ways to achieve it:
1. Rev up your mother’s old lehenga by giving it a contemporary look, while keeping its essence alive! Get the choli stitched in a very modern silhouette.
2. Bridal rental shops as well as online platforms like Flyrobe offer wear-and-return bridal attire.
3. Some thrift and vintage shops deal in excellent quality pre-loved clothes.
4. Look for bridal lehenga-cholis and sarees made of sustainable, pure fabrics and natural fabrics.
Shine on!
I feel I can’t do shimmery, glittery, shiny clothes, though my friends insist I should have some bling in my outfits on night outs. How can I add just a dash of bling to my outfit?
—Alisha, Via Instagram
Bling can be incorporated in a multitude of ways:
1. A shimmery party blouse.
2. A sequinned bustier/tank top.
3. A glistening statement hair band.
4. Diamond/rhinestone dangling earrings.
5. Glitter sparkles on shorts.
6. A statement glittery/shimmery party clutch.
7. Statement glittery sneakers or pumps.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
Sanjay Dutt’s twins, Iqra and Shahraan at their first magazine cover shoot to make your Children’s Day the cutest ever!