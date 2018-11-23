India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match abandoned due to rain
Nov 23, 2018 23:48 IST
The match between India and Australia in Melbourne was abandoned due to rain. (BCCI)
Australia's batsman Chris Lynn (R) walks off after been dismissed by India during their T20 international. (AFP)
Melbourne: Australia's Glenn Maxwell bats during the Twenty20 international cricket match. (AP)
Krunal Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. (AP)
India's Virhat Kohli gestures as he talk with the umpires as rain falls during the Twenty20 international. (AP)
