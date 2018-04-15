IPL 2018: Chris Gayle 63 trumps MS Dhoni’s 79*, KXIP beat CSK
Apr 15, 2018 23:58 IST
/
Chris Gayle blasted 63 on his debut with Kings XI Punjab as Ravichandran Ashwin’s side defeated Chennai Super Kings by four runs in the 2018 Indian Premier League. (BCCI)
/
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. Ravichandran Ashwin’s side included Chris Gayle. (BCCI)
/
KL Rahul gave Kings XI Punjab a great start as he continued his magnificent form in the 2018 Indian Premier League. (BCCI)
/
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle tore the Chennai Super Kings bowlers apart as Kings XI Punjab raced away in the powerplay overs. (BCCI)
/
Chris Gayle blasted 20 runs off Deepak Chahar and also targeted Imran Tahir as CSK failed to stop the flow of runs. (BCCI)
/
Chris Gayle notched up a fifty on debut for Kings XI Punjab as R Ashwin’s side were on course for a massive score. (BCCI)
/
Dwayne Bravo took the catch off KL Rahul as Chennai Super Kings finally broke the dangerous partnership. (BCCI)
/
Shane Watson got the massive wicket of Gayle for 63 as Chennai Super Kings looked to fightback. (BCCI)
/
Imran Tahir took two quick wickets to dent Kings XI Punjab as Chennai Super Kings fought back well. (BCCI)
/
Karun Nair struck some lusty blows as Kings XI Punjab ended on 197/7 after the end of 20 overs. (BCCI)
/
Mohit Sharma and Andrew Tye struck early to leave Chennai Super Kings reeling in their chase of 198. (BCCI)
/
Andrew Tye and Ravichandran Ashwin got the wickets of Murali Vijay and Sam Billings as CSK stuttered in their chase of 198. (BCCI)
/
MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu shared a solid partnership to keep Chennai Super Kings in the hunt. (BCCI)
/
Ambati Rayudu fought hard and scored 49 but Chennai Super Kings fell behind the required rate. (BCCI)
/
Kings XI punjab built the pressure and in the end, they neared a win despite some fireworks from MS Dhoni. (BCCI)
/
MS Dhoni blasted 79 and took the game really close but in the end, Kings XI Punjab held their nerve to win by four runs against Chennai Super Kings. (BCCI)
about the galleryChris Gayle's magnificent 63 helped Kings XI Punjab reach 197/7 and despite MS Dhoni's valiant 79*, Chennai Super Kings fell short by four runs.