 IPL 2018: Chris Gayle 63 trumps MS Dhoni’s 79*, KXIP beat CSK | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
IPL 2018: Chris Gayle 63 trumps MS Dhoni’s 79*, KXIP beat CSK

Apr 15, 2018 23:58 IST
Chris Gayle's magnificent 63 helped Kings XI Punjab reach 197/7 and despite MS Dhoni's valiant 79*, Chennai Super Kings fell short by four runs.

