IPL 2018: Jason Roy takes Delhi Daredevils home in last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians
Apr 14, 2018 20:59 IST
/
Jason Roy’s unbeaten 53-ball 91 helped Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in an IPL 2018 match at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday. (BCCI )
/
Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and opted to field. (BCCI )
/
Suryakumar Yadav smashed a whirlwind fifty to put Mumbai Indians on course for a big score. (BCCI)
/
Evin Lewis supported Yadav, scoring 48 off just 28 balls. (BCCI )
/
The duo put on 102-run stand for the opening wicket before Lewis fell to Rahul Tewatia in the ninth over. (BCCI )
/
Ishan Kishan continued the good work as he hit 44 off 23 balls. (BCCI )
/
But Mumbai Indians lost Rohit Sharma (18), Krunal Pandya (11) and Hardik Pandya (2) in quick succession, as Delhi Daredevils bowlers made a strong comeback in middle and death overs. (BCCI )
/
DD took four wickets in the last five overs as MI managed 194/7. (BCCI )
/
In reply, Jason Roy and DD skipper Gautam Gambhir conjured up a 50-run stand for the first wicket. (BCCI )
/
While Gambhir fell in the sixth over, it didn’t stop Roy from piling on the runs. (BCCI )
/
Rishabh Pant played his role to perfection, scoring 47 off 25 balls. (BCCI )
/
MI gave themselves some hope by removing Pant and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession. (BCCI )
/
But Shreyas Iyer and Roy ensured that there was no further damage and finally took their side home. (BCCI )
/