IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab stun Delhi Daredevils in last-ball thriller
Apr 24, 2018 09:57 IST
Kings XI Punjab players celebrate after beating Delhi Daredevils in their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday. Daredevils, chasing a modest KXIP total of 143, fell short by 4 runs in the final over after Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up the wicket of Shreyas Iyer on the last ball. (BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of Daniel Christian of Delhi Daredevils during their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match on Monday. (BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin took a gamble in the final over of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match vs Delhi Daredevils, giving the ball to Mujeeb Ur Rahman (not in picture) in the final over, and the young Afghanistan spinner delivered when it mattered. (BCCI)
Gautam Gambhir of the Delhi Daredevils during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match against Kings XI Punjab . (BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer, who almost took Delhi Daredevils to the bring of victory, hits a boundary during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match against Kings XI Punjab on Monday. (BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer of the Delhi Daredevils got out in the final ball of their chase against Kings XI Punjab in their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match. (bcci)
Avesh Khan of the Delhi Daredevils celebrates after taking the wicket of Aaron Finch of Kings XI Punjab during their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match in New Delhi. (bcci)
