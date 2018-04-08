IPL 2018: Sunil Narine’s blazing fifty flattens Royal Challengers Bangalore
Apr 09, 2018 00:00 IST
Sunil Narine’s blazing fifty helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the 2018 Indian Premier League. (BCCI)
Dinesh Karthik won the toss and Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bowl. (BCCI)
Piyush Chawla got the wicket of Quinton de Kock cheaply as KKR struck early. (BCCI)
Brendon McCullum played aggressively and laid a solid platform for Royal Challengers Bangalore to set up a good score. (BCCI)
Brendon McCullum became only the second player since Chris Gayle to go past 9000 T20 runs. (BCCI)
Sunil Narine dismissed McCullum for 43 as KKR looked to keep RCB in check. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli looked to be aggressive and he stitched a solid stand with AB de Villiers. (BCCI)
AB de Villiers got going with three sixes in four balls as RCB eyed a big total. (BCCI)
AB de Villiers looked good for a fifty and heading into the death overs, RCB held the initiative. (BCCI)
Nitish Rana changed the course of the match by taking the wickets of Kohli and de Villiers in quick succession. (BCCI)
Mandeep Singh’s aggressive cameo helped RCB reach 176/7 at the end of 20 overs. (BCCI)
RCB got off to a great start with Chris Lynn departing cheaply. (BCCI)
Sunil Narine launched into the RCB bowlers and notched up his fifty off just 17 balls to put KKR on course. (BCCI)
Umesh Yadav picked up two quick wickets to get RCB back in the contest. (BCCI)
Nitish Rana struck some big blows and stitched a solid stand with Dinesh Karthik. (BCCI)
Karthik batted with calmness and ensured the asking rate never went out of control. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar dismissed Rana but the damage had already been done. (BCCI)
Andre Russell struck some big blows as KKR closed in on victory. (BCCI)
