Nidahas Trophy: Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in thriller
Mar 10, 2018 23:53 IST
/
Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 72 helped Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third game of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo. (AP)
/
After being asked to bat, Danushka Gunathilaka (in pic) and Kusal Mendis got Sri Lanka off to a blistering start before the former fell to Mustafizur Rahman in the fifth over. (AP)
/
Mendis continued to pile on runs and played excellent cricketing shots. (AFP)
/
Kusal Perera, who scored a fifty against India, continued to play his attacking game. (AFP)
/
Mendis scored 57 off 30 balls before falling to Mahmudullah. (AP)
/
Perera smashed 74 before becoming Mustafizur’s second victim. (AFP)
/
Upul Tharanga hit a quickfire 32* as Sri Lanka posted 214/6. (AFP)
/
A strong start was crucial to Bangladesh’s hopes and they got the same from Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, who added 74 runs for the opening partnership inside six overs. (AFP)
/
Tamim looked set to get a big one before Thisara Perera had his wicket in the 10th over. The Bangladesh opener hit 47. (AFP)
/
Mushfiqur Rahim played sensibly and ran hard between the wickets. (AFP)
/
Rahim, who hit four sixes and five fours, batted with purpose to force an outcome which meant all three teams in the tournament have one win each. (AP)
/