Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 thriller
Apr 23, 2018 09:05 IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) edged out Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets in a thrilling IPL 2018 match in Jaipur on Sunday. (BCCI)
Mumbai Indians had earlier won the toss and opted to bat. (BCCI)
Dhawal Kulkarni gave RR solid start, removing Evin Lewis early on. (BCCI)
Suryakumar Yadav then combined with Ishan Kishan to steady Mumbai’s innings. (BCCI)
RR bowlers, led by Jofra Archer, however, kept the MI batsmen on a leash and restricted them to 167/7. (BCCI)
Krunal Pandya handed MI an early breakthrough during RR’s chase. (BCCI)
Sanju Samson made a crucial 52 off 39 to put RR back on track. (BCCI)
Ben Stokes supported Samson from the other end and RR looked on course for a win. (BCCI)
Jasprit Bumrah, however, gave Mumbai two late wickets to peg the hosts back. (BCCI)
Krishnappa Gowtham then accelerated the innings in the last three overs to hand RR a three-wicket win. (BCCI)
about the galleryThe 21st match of the 2018 Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was a match of contrasting death overs. Rohit Sharma’s side lost five wickets for 32 runs in the end after fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Rajasthan Royals also stuttered in the death, but Krishnappa Gowtham’s 11-ball 33 ensured Sanju Samson’s second fifty in this tournament did not go in vain as Rajasthan Royals secured a tense three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday.