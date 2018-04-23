 Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 thriller | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 23, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 thriller

Apr 23, 2018 09:05 IST
about the gallery
The 21st match of the 2018 Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was a match of contrasting death overs. Rohit Sharma’s side lost five wickets for 32 runs in the end after fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Rajasthan Royals also stuttered in the death, but Krishnappa Gowtham’s 11-ball 33 ensured Sanju Samson’s second fifty in this tournament did not go in vain as Rajasthan Royals secured a tense three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday.

latest photogalleries

featured photos