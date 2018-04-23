Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 thriller

about the gallery

The 21st match of the 2018 Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was a match of contrasting death overs. Rohit Sharma’s side lost five wickets for 32 runs in the end after fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Rajasthan Royals also stuttered in the death, but Krishnappa Gowtham’s 11-ball 33 ensured Sanju Samson’s second fifty in this tournament did not go in vain as Rajasthan Royals secured a tense three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday.