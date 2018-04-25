Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians in low-scoring IPL 2018 match
Apr 25, 2018 09:58 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya during their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. SRH produced a stunning bowling performance, defending a small total of 118 to beat holders MI by 31 runs. (bcci)
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who won the man of the match award, appeals successfully for a wicket during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. (BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Siddarth Kaul celebrates after talking the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Mitchell McClenaghan during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. (AFP)
Yusuf Pathan of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a boundary during the 2018 Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. (BCCI)
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after getting out during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (bcci)
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary in their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (bcci)
