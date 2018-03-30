Tears and apologies as Australia feel ball-tampering pain
Mar 30, 2018 14:38 IST
David Warner has been handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. (REUTERS)
Warner, second right, arrives with his wife Candice, second left, and their children at Sydney Airport, Thursday after being sent home from South Africa. (AP)
The former Australia vice-captain as the instigator of the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the cricket world. (AFP)
He will hold a media conference to discuss the issue on Saturday, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed. (AFP)
Meanwhile, Darren Lehmann has announced he will step down as Australia’s head coach following the fourth Test against South Africa. (REUTERS)
A tearful Lehmann - who was cleared of any wrongdoing by the CA investigation - confirmed he would leave his position in a news conference. (AFP)
Lehmann, who was contracted until the end of the 2019 Ashes, has coached Australia for almost five years. (AFP)
