Photos: March against assault on journalists during JNU student protest in Delhi

about the gallery

Media persons and several journalist unions in New Delhi staged a march today from the Press Club of India towards Parliament House, raising slogans and placards against the Delhi Plie's assault on journalists during the recent ‘Padyatra’ organised by students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on March 23, 2018. One newspaper reporter has alleged molestation by a policeman while another, a female photojournalist was roughed up by a group of policewomen and her camera snatched. Two police personnel have been placed under suspension following a vigilance enquiry over their conduct in the incidents being protested today.