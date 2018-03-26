Photos: March against assault on journalists during JNU student protest in Delhi
Mar 26, 2018 17:23 IST
Continuing demonstrations against an assault on media persons during the ‘Padyatra’ organised by protesting students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on March 23, 2018 in New Delhi, journalists held a march against the Delhi Police from the Press Club of India towards Parliament House today. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Several journalists’ unions raised slogans against the incident when a newspaper reporter was allegedly molested by a policeman and a woman photojournalist was roughed up and her camera was snatched by a group of policewomen. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Media persons had also staged a demonstration outside the Delhi Police headquarters earlier on Saturday demanding strict action against the police personnel accused. A fresh demonstration by unions was also seen at the police headquarters today. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
On Friday, JNU students had taken out the march from the varsity campus towards the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom. The National Commission for Women has also ordered a probe into the manhandling of students and journalists by the police. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
On the basis of the preliminary findings of a vigilance enquiry over the unprofessional conduct, one woman constable of the Delhi Armed Police and a male head constable have been placed under suspension, the Delhi Police said on Sunday. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
The police in their immediate response to the incidents had said that journalists has been caught in the melee of baton and water cannon charge upon students due to the confusion in the air after the protesting students broke barricades and turned violent. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police Deepender Pathak (C-2ndL) met protesting media persons at the Police Headquarters today and assured them of appropriate action in the assault cases. (Sushil Kumar / HT Photo)
