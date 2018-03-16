Street style: Quirky bags to pastel hues, time to take style cues
Mar 16, 2018 14:41 IST
Stylist Shuarya Mohan spotted rocking a wig at the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week 2018. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Blue hair don’t care: Though blue hair was 2017 trend, it doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Blogger Neelakshi Singh also sported blue hair at the fashion week. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Makeup artist Sanky Evrus sported grey hair and posed like a pro. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Shirts were worn in off-shouldered style and had slogans written on it. (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT)
Quirky bags with fun prints and logos were a hit during the fashion week. (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT)
Printed shoes made for a cool style spotting. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Holographic clutches were also seen at the venue. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
