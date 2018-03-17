ISL final 2018: Chennaiyin FC beat Bengaluru FC, become two-time champions
Mar 17, 2018 23:31 IST
/
Chennaiyin FC players receiving the ISL 2017-18 cup after wining the final of the Indian Super League between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore on 17th March, 2018. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
Sunil Chhetri gave Bengaluru FC an early lead in the final. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
The quick opening goal was exactly what the home side needed. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
However, Mailson Alves equalised for Chennaiyin FC just minutes later. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
Mailson Alves scored again at the stroke of half-time to give Chennaiyin FC the lead. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
Chennaiyin FC continued to search for a third in the second half. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
Raphael Augusto (R) gave Chennaiyin FC that all-important third goal. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
Miku scored a goal in injury time to temporarily give Bengaluru FC some hope. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/
However, Chennaiyin FC held on to win the ISL 2017-18. (ISL / SPORTZPICS)
/