King Messi adds new jewel to his crown at UEFA Champions League
Mar 15, 2018 16:20 IST
Barcelona supporters hold a giant banner depicting Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Chelsea in Camp Nou. (AFP)
Lionel Messi struck twice in Barcelona’s thumping defeat of Chelsea in the Champions League to bring up his 100th goal in the competition. (REUTERS)
Messi opened the scoring by nutmegging Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the third minute at Camp Nou, later driving another finish through the Belgium international’s legs to wrap up a 3-0 win. (REUTERS)
Despite many believing Messi to be the finest footballer to have ever played the game, he is actually the second man to reach 100 Champions League goals. (AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid, Messi’s old rival and fellow five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is inevitably that player and he sits well clear of the Barcelona man on 117 goals in the Champions League. (AFP)
Messi has taken 123 appearances in the Champions League to reach three figures in the competition - with 112 of those starts. (AFP)
Messi’s 100 Champions League goals came from 524 shots, compared to 790 for Ronaldo - a difference of 266. (REUTERS)
Messi’s opener against Chelsea came with his right foot, but the vast majority of his 100 Champions League goals - 81 of them - have been with his stronger left. (AFP)
Messi has not always been accurate from the penalty spot, but he has converted 11 of the 14 spot-kicks he has taken in the Champions League. (AFP)
