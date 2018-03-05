Photos | Oscar 2018: Shape of Water, Dunkirk lead winners list at 90th Academy Awards
Mar 05, 2018 11:27 IST
/
Allison Janney reacts after winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the film, ‘I, Tonya.’ The 90th Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday. Guillermo del Toro’s romance fantasy The Shape of Water led nominations with 13 nods, followed by eight nominations for Christopher Nolan’s epic World War II film, Dunkirk. (Lucas Jackson / REUTERS)
/
Guillermo del Toro (R), winner of the award for best picture for "The Shape of Water" celebrates with host, Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. Guillermo del Toro’s lavish, romantic monster fable “The Shape of Water” swam away with best picture at an Oscar ceremony flooded by a sense of a change for a movie business confronting the post-Harvey Weinstein era. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
/
Gary Oldman’s performance as the indomitable British statesman in “Darkest Hour” earned the best actor Oscar on Sunday, capping his triumphant awards season that included a Golden Globe and other trophies for the role. (Mike Blake / REUTERS)
/
Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" as Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster look on at the Oscars. McDormand left an impact with her acceptance speech after she asked every female nominee in the room to stand up, and asked male gatekeepers to ask them about their projects and ideas not just at Oscar after-parties, but in office meetings following awards season. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
/
Hollywood actresses (L-R) Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep react after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech at the Oscars. (Lucas Jackson / REUTERS)
/
Jordan Peele won for his script to his horror sensation “Get Out,” becoming the first African-American to win for best original screenplay. Peele, said he stopped writing it “20 times,” dubious that it would ever get made. (Lucas Jackson / REUTERS)
/
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman poses for photographs prior to Oscars at California. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
/
Best Director Nominee Guillermo del Toro wears a Times Up pin during the Oscar arrivals in California. There was no #MeToo or Time’s Up dress code on the Oscar red carpet. But the topic was a major talking point of the evening — and host Jimmy Kimmel got right to it in his opening monologue. “Here’s how clueless Hollywood is about women,” Kimmel said. “We made a movie called ‘What Women Want’ and it starred Mel Gibson.” (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
/
Rita Moreno poses with director Sebastian Lelio from Chile after he won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for "A Fantastic Woman" at Oscars backstage. (Mike Blake / REUTERS)
/
Viola Davis, left, presents Sam Rockwell with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars. The actor dedicated his award to legendary veteran actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and gave a shout-out to him by saying, “This is for my old buddy, Phil Hoffman.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
/
Matthew McConaughey (L) gestures to the audience as winner Lee Smith holds up the award for best film editing for "Dunkirk" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
/
Actress Jennifer Lawrence at the Academy Awards venue on Sunday. (Lucas Jackson / REUTERS)
/
Sofia Carson poses for photographs during the Oscars arrivals at Hollywood, California. (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
/
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot seen at the Oscars. Gal and Armie Hammer later came onto the stage to announce the winner of the Best Hair & Makeup Oscar. As expected, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick won for their incredible work in Darkest Hour. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
/
The retired NBA star Kobe Bryant won the best animated short category at Sunday’s Academy Awards for “Dear Basketball” based on his 2015 poem for The Players Tribune. The film sees an animated Bryant explain his love of the sport he played professionally for 20 years. (Mike Blake / REUTERS)
/
Eva Marie Saint, Oscar winner for the 1955 classic, On the Waterfront, took to the stage to announce the winner of the Best Costume Design award. Mark Bridges won for Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about an eccentric dressmaker, which famously marked Best Actor nominee Daniel Day-Lewis’ final acting role. (Lucas Jackson / REUTERS)
/
Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o and Best Original Screenplay nominee Kumail Nanjiani - who identified themselves as dreamers and immigrants - took to the stage to announce the winner of the Best Production Design. The Shape of Water, the year’s biggest nominee, picked up its first Oscar. (Lucas Jackson / REUTERS)
/
Margot Robbie (L) reacts as Allison Janney wins the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya" at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
/
Oscar winner Christopher Walken walked onto the stage to present the award for Best Original Score. Alexandre Desplat won the second award of the evening for the Shape of Water and second Oscar of his career for his lush music for the old-fashioned romantic film. ( Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
/
After 14 nominations, the legendary Roger Deakins won his first Oscar for Blade Runner. He got a standing ovation. “I love my job, I’ve been doing it for a long time, as you can see,” he said. Deakins has shot classics such as The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall and No Country for Old Men. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
/
Sufjan Stevens performs Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name at the Oscars. (Lucas Jackson / REUTERS)
/
Pixar’s Coco continued the studio’s remarkable run at the Oscars, picking up the Best Animated Feature award. Director Lee Unkrich previously won for Toy Story 3. Producer Darla K Anderson noted the importance of representation in her acceptance speech. (Mike Blake / REUTERS)
/
Frank Stiefel holds the Oscar for Best Documentary Short "Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405." (REUTERS)
/
Meryl Streep (L) greets Christopher Walken in the audience at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
/
James Ivory accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name" at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
about the galleryThe 90th Academy Awards, or the Oscars, are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where Sridevi and Sashi Kapoor were honoured. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are the favourites.