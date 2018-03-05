 Photos | Oscar 2018: Shape of Water, Dunkirk lead winners list at 90th Academy Awards | hollywood | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 05, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos | Oscar 2018: Shape of Water, Dunkirk lead winners list at 90th Academy Awards

Mar 05, 2018 11:27 IST
about the gallery
The 90th Academy Awards, or the Oscars, are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where Sridevi and Sashi Kapoor were honoured. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are the favourites.

latest photogalleries

featured photos