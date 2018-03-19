India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 19, 2018 17:02 IST
/
Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad was found guilty in the fourth fodder scam case by a CBI court in Ranchi. The case involves fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 3.76 crore from Dumka treasury, which is now in Jharkhand, between December 1995 and January 1996 when Prasad was the chief minister of Bihar. He had already been convicted in three fodder cases. (PTI File)
/
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Nitin Gadkari for calling him one of India’s most corrupt politicians and said that he regretted making unverified claims against the Union minister. Today, Kejriwal and Gadkari also filed a joint application seeking the withdrawal of the defamation case in Delhi’s Patiala house court. (Raj K Raj / HT File)
/
The Supreme Court on Monday admitted an appeal filed by Khumkala Banjade, the wife of Hemraj, against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. (PTI File)
/
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the completion of one year of his government in the state at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Subhankar Chakraborty / HT Photo)
/
The Supreme Court today sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Ballabhgarh, Haryana mob lynching case in which 17-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a train in June last year. Junaid’s father Jalaluddin, through his counsel, had filed the petition on October 26 last year in the High Court, seeking a probe by an independent agency like CBI. (Arun Sharma / HT Archive)
/
Daiya Begum, a Rohingya refugee with her daughter poses for a photograph in front of her makeshift home in Baruipur, West Bengal. The Supreme Court directed the Centre to file a “comprehensive status report” giving details of conditions in Rohingya refugee camps in various states. The plea alleged that poor and unhygienic conditions at these camps have led to several deaths recently. (Samir Jana / HT File)
/
Drivers for app-based cab aggregators Uber and Ola started an indefinite strike across India on Monday, demanding extra pay as a surge in the number of cabs on the two platforms, coupled with cutbacks in incentive payments, have stung drivers. The strike, which began at midnight on Sunday, centred on Mumbai and was called by political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) transport union. (Adnan Abidi / REUTERS File)
/
The no-confidence motion pitched by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the NDA government was not taken up as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday, leading to an allegation that the House was being disrupted at the government’s ‘behest.’ (Arun Sharma / HT File)
/
A case was lodged against Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey’s son in connection with communal clashes during a procession in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. (Sunil Ghosh / HT File)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from the conviction of Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fourth fodder scam case to Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Nitin Gadkari for calling him one of India’s most corrupt politicians.