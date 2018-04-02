India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 02, 2018 18:06 IST
Members of the Dalit community and allied organisations shout slogans during a countrywide strike against the Supreme Court’s order which allegedly diluting the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, in Hazratganj, Lucknow. (Subhankar Chakraborty / HT Photo)
The Delhi High Court asked the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday about its plans, if any, to re-conduct the Class 10 Maths test the question papers for which had been leaked recently. The high court bench asked the CBSE as to how could it wait till July to re-conduct the test and keep the students on “tenterhooks” till then. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
Doctors and medical students staged a sit-in against the privatization of medical education and hospital care outside All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi on Monday. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
A casket holding one of 38 Indians abducted by the Islamic State group in 2014, that were found in a mass grave outside Mosul is loaded on a truck to be transported from Baghdad’s main morgue to the Baghdad airport in Iraq. The mortal remains of the 38 Indian men arrived in Punjab’s Amritsar on Monday afternoon on a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. (Khalid Mohammed / AP)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Raghav Chadha have apologised to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and unequivocally withdrawn all allegations of financial irregularities against him during his tenure as the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Two DMK workers on Monday allegedly attempted self immolation while protesting in Coimbatore against the Centre for its ‘failure’ to constitute the CMB in compliance with the February 16 order of the Supreme Court, police said. However, they were over powered by a few police personnel present at the spot and whisked away to a nearby police station. (R Senthil Kumar / PTI)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from a nationwide Bharat bandh by members of Dalit community against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the the return of the mortal remains of 38 Indians killed by the Islamic State from Baghdad.