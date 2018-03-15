India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 15, 2018 17:25 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said the class 12 accountancy question paper was not leaked after reports emerged of the paper being circulated on WhatsApp. Following the reports, Delhi eduction minister Manish Sisodia had ordered a probe. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Pakistan on Thursday called home its high commissioner Sohail Mahmood to discuss the alleged harassment of its Delhi-based diplomats, Muhammad Faisal, foreign office spokesman in Islamabad said. Faisal said that India failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation, adding that the Pakistani government lodged protests over the matter with the Indian deputy High Commissioner as well as India’s external affairs ministry. (PTI File)
Five people, including three children, were killed after their car was hit by a speeding truck near Deri Maccha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. The injured were taken to Sarvodaya Hospital in Ghaziabad and are stated to have suffered multiple injuries. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat at Dal Lake during rainfall in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
BJP leader Anwar Khan escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said. (ANI)
AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday floated a new party, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam named after the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Dhinakaran, who has the support of several dissident party workers and leaders, said the new outfit would capture power in the state and unveiled the party’s flag, which features the image of a smiling Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
The goods and services tax (GST) implemented by the Narendra Modi government from July 01, last year is one of the most complex with the second highest tax rate in the world among a sample of 115 countries which have similar indirect tax systems, the World Bank said in a report. (Arun Sharma /HT File)
The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till March 26 the interim relief granted by the Delhi High Court to Karti Chidambaram from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The court will now hear the matter on March 26 and will answer the question regarding the interpretation of section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Sushil Kumar / HT File)
