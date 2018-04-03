Photos: Delhi Metro brings art, history and food to a city on the move
Apr 03, 2018 12:08 IST
/
Since its commencement in 2002, Delhi Metro has come a long way – not just in terms of reach, but also its stations’ look and feel -- and the role they play in the lives of commuters. Metro’s brush with art started in 2014 and it has collaborated with India Habitat Centre for regular exhibitions at Mandi House and Jor Bagh stations with dedicated exhibition spaces under the ‘Art in the Metro’ initiative. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
Nehru Place is home to Epicuria, Delhi’s first ‘food mall’ with high-end bars and fine-dining that attracts people from all over the city. Many stations on the newly opened sections of Pink and Magenta lines such as new Netaji Subhash Place and Kalkaji Mandir boast of sleek, sophisticated interiors: baffle ceilings with LED lights, marbled walls with artwork, granite floors and trackside panelling. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
The Metro system has evolved over the years in its use of interior space. Where small kiosks serving food were the mainstay, like seen here at Kashmere Gate, full scale restaurants and food courts like the Palate of Delhi opened at Dhaula Kuan last year are turning the Metro into a food destination without the hassle of traffic or additional commutes. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
The stations have also become literary hubs. One of many opened in 2016, the Sahitya Akademi Metro Bookshop at Kashmere Gate has black and white pictures of Indian literary greats such as Toru Dutt, Devaki Nandan Khatri and Nagarjun. The teakwood shelves are stacked with titles in over two dozen Indian languages, and the interiors illuminated by soft, low-hanging lights. The bookshop also has a club for Metro commuters. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
For many residents, the air-conditioned stations also serve as unique public spaces, a break from the city’s malls. The sight of friends and family catching up at stations like Rajiv Chowk for instance is an example of how socialising can become a part of the travelling experience. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
Art in the Metro at Mandi House, which has an average daily footfall of about 1.9 lakh, seems to be a hit with commuters-- one can find people stopping by and poring over exhibits throughout the day. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
INA station has a crafts gallery with over 58 panels displaying paintings and handloom by national award-winning artists from all over the country. Exhibits include Mithila paintings from Bihar, terracotta tiles from Rajasthan, Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu, fine straw work from Kerala and Pithora painting from Gujarat. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
The Delhi Metro Museum at the Patel Chowk Metro Station which showcases the genesis and history of the Delhi Metro, covering major milestones. Possibly the only museum in a functional Metro station worldwide, it has a rich display of photographs and models of trains, stations, and interactive pods that show videos and films on the Metro. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
The National Museum has similarly set up a Museum Replica Corner with 11 displays at Udyog Bhawan. These displays provide a sampling of the National Museum’s collections and other art-related activities. The idea behind the initiative is also to direct commuters to the Museum itself, a 5-minute walk from the Udyog Bhavan station. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
Democratising art with public displays, the Delhi Metro is in some ways beginning to rival the Stockholm subway system -- often referred to as ‘the world’s longest art gallery’ where stations on a 110km network display thousands of sculptures, mosaics, paintings, installations, engravings, and reliefs by over 150 artists. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
about the galleryStations in the Delhi Metro are no longer the plain, whitewashed structures they debuted as in 2002. Turning slicker over the years, many of the newer stations look more like airport terminals and commuters have a growing number of options to choose from in the city’s subterranean network to squeeze in a dose of retail therapy, a walk through exhibits showcasing the country’s arts and crafts or a culinary exploration –all before finishing their commutes.