Photos: Delhi Metro brings art, history and food to a city on the move

about the gallery

Stations in the Delhi Metro are no longer the plain, whitewashed structures they debuted as in 2002. Turning slicker over the years, many of the newer stations look more like airport terminals and commuters have a growing number of options to choose from in the city’s subterranean network to squeeze in a dose of retail therapy, a walk through exhibits showcasing the country’s arts and crafts or a culinary exploration –all before finishing their commutes.