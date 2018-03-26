Photos: Digitally restoring the 2,000 year old Ajanta caves in Maharashtra

about the gallery

Near Aurangabad, Maharashtra the 2000-year-old Ajanta caves complex houses murals and painting made by unknown Buddhist monks. Centuries of environmental and human activity has damaged its now fragile paintings and statues. While the ASI undertakes undertakes the structural conservation of the cave complex, Nashik-based artist-photographer Prasad Pawar has undertaken the digital restoring and conservation of this UNESCO world heritage site. Pawar has been researching, documenting, photographing and digitally restoring the Buddhist paintings and sculptures in Ajanta for 27 years, all without touching them.