 Photos: Lathmar Holi celebrated in Nandgaon, Barsana near Mathura | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Lathmar Holi celebrated in Nandgaon, Barsana near Mathura

Feb 27, 2018 11:08 IST
about the gallery
Before Holi proper, celebrations for the festival of colours begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Nandgaon and Barsana with Lathmar Holi, played not just with powdered colour but also lathis or wooden sticks. Women from each hamlet take swings at men from the neighbouring village who try to drench them colour in a recreation of events attributed to Krishna.

latest photogalleries

featured photos