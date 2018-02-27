Photos: Lathmar Holi celebrated in Nandgaon, Barsana near Mathura
Feb 27, 2018 11:08 IST
The men and women of Nandgaon and Barsana villages -- the legendary hometowns of Krishna and Radha respectively -- near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh kicked off Holi celebrations over the weekend. Men from Nandgaon took to the streets armed with colour to drench the women of Barsana and the women reciprocated their attempts with lathis or wooden sticks in this event known as the Lathmar Holi. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
The festival is considered a recreation of when Krishna entered Barsana to tease Radha and was met with her friends and the women of the village who chased him out with sticks. The next year, other men from Nandgaon followed in Krishna’s steps to similar fates and over time the event is believed to have evolved into the Lathmar Holi played today. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
While on the first day men from Nandgaon make the attempt into Barsana, with the women there fending them off, the second day is a reversal of roles and Barsana’s menfolk land into Nadgaon with colour only to be greeted with sticks themselves. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
The sight of men cowering under shields as women decked in red rain blows while singing songs in Braj has become a major attraction in itself and draws huge crowds of not just participants but also spectators from the all parts of the country and beyond. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
During these runs into neighbouring villages, the men who’re caught by the women are also made to dance in women’s garb to the host village’s amusement. Both villages welcome the celebrations with enthusiasm and historical pride. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
A man from Barsana fends off women at the Nand Ji Temple in Nandgaon. Lathmar Holi is celebrated 4 days before Holi proper and is a jumpstart to celebrations of the festival of colours marking the end of winter, thanksgiving for a good harvest and the victory of good over evil. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
It is nigh impossible to escape the bursts of colour during the week long celebrations, punctuated with songs, dance and the drinking of thandai –all elements synonymous with Holi. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
about the galleryBefore Holi proper, celebrations for the festival of colours begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Nandgaon and Barsana with Lathmar Holi, played not just with powdered colour but also lathis or wooden sticks. Women from each hamlet take swings at men from the neighbouring village who try to drench them colour in a recreation of events attributed to Krishna.