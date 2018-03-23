Photos: The CRPF bodybuilders gunning for the Mr. India title

about the gallery

At a gym in Delhi's Mehrauli, acclaimed bodybuilder Borun Yumnam and his wife Mamota have been guiding 17 CRPF constables training for the 11th Mr. India, Senior Men's & Women's Body Building Championship -- to be held from 23rd to 25th March in Pune. HT Photographer Raj K Raj documents the a day in the lives of these hulking jawans which includes a mix of pumping iron and wolfing down protein rich meals.