Photos: The CRPF bodybuilders gunning for the Mr. India title
Mar 23, 2018 15:22 IST
Borun Yumnam (L), a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector from Manipur leads a brigade of 17 CRPF constables in a gymnasium near Mehrauli, Delhi. An acclaimed bodybuilder, Yumnam and his wife Mamota (R) have been training CRPF bodybuilders for the 11th Mr. India, Senior Men’s and Women’s Body Building Championship – being held March 23-25, 2018 in Pune. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Yumnam and the bodybuilders training with him strike poses at the gymnasium. It’s evident these CRPF men have been training hard these past months for a shot at the Mr. India title, the most prestigious Championship of the year. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Since its reconstitution as the “Central Reserve Police Force” in 1949 as an Armed Force of the Indian Union, sports have been an organized activity within the CRPF. Intra-mural sports competitions have been organised on a regular basis to give a chance to its ranks to participate and display their sporting talents. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Borun Yumnam and Mamota Devi Yumnam flex for photos during a practice session. Both natives of Manipur, the duo have carved a name representing the country, clenching titles nationally and internationally. They now adapt their wealth of knowledge to mentoring new CRPF recruits by handling their daily routines. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Yumnam entered the CRPF through the sports quota and is all praise for CRPF’s encouragement and credits his fame as a body-builder to the force. “CRPF gave me everything that I have today. We are not from rich families but we are hard working and dedicated competitors in this field. The fame that we have is only with the help of the CRPF,” he said. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
The constables share a light moment at their barracks in the CRPF camp at Mayur Vihar. Their diets are just as important as the hours spent sculpting physiques in the gym. The constables prefer to cook their own meals considering food in the mess is often rich in oil and spices. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Dhiren Singh (pictured) is one of the jawans training for the national championship. He complements rigorous hours in the gym with 20 eggs, a boiled chicken and fruit every day post practice. Mamota, no longer an active contestant herself, is particular about their diet-- ensuring the jawans don’t overshoot their weight classes when it’s showtime. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Aspiring to a title also nurtures a positive self-image along with obvious gains to their physiques. Malem Lemba (L), a CRPF constable said, “I used to be overweight during my school days but taking inspiration from my friends, I became a member of a local gym in Manipur. I joined the force in 2017 and ever since, I have been training myself for this championship.” (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Pritam Singh and Roshi Kumar rest up after the day’s practice. The CRPF has at present 36 Sports disciplines and over 825 National level Sports persons, undergoing training under coaches, administrators and Sports Medicine Specialists. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
