Photos: A living portrait of Kolkata’s two Chinatowns

Originally, the Chinese in Kolkata, now with two Chinatowns –– the first in Tiretta Bazaar that has existed since the 1800s and the second, in Tangra since 1910, were mainly from coastal China. All had different skills and traditions, which they innovated, in order to survive. A portrait of the community today and how all of them came to India to work back in the day. None of them came here to cook.