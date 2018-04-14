2018 Commonwealth Games: Mary Kom leads India’s golden charge in Gold Coast
Apr 14, 2018 21:19 IST
Mary Kom won gold in women’s 48 kg final against Kristina O’Hara of Northern Ireland, securing her first gold ever in the Commonwealth Games as India enjoyed a great day. (PTI)
Mary Kom, a five-time World Champion and multiple-time Asian Champion, won her first Commonwealth Games medal and that too gold. (AFP)
A 5:0 decision in favour of Mary Kom gave India their first gold in boxing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (PTI)
Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore poses with medal winners MC Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik and Amit at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, on Saturday. (PTI)
Gaurav Solanki beats Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the men’s 52 kg final. He won it 4-1 (PTI)
Gaurav Solanki won the men’s 52 kg gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games, giving India their second medal in boxing. (PTI)
Vikas Krishan won the men’s 75 kg gold by beating Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon in the final with a unanimous 5:0 decision by the judges in favour of the Indian (AFP)
India's Neeraj Chopra became only the third Indian man to win an athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games after Milkha Singh in 1958 and Vikas Gowda in 2014 (AFP)
Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin throw title after he registered his season’s best performance of 86.47m in the final. Hamish Peacock took silver for Australia with 82.59m while Grenada’s Anderson Peters hurled the javelin a distance of 82.20m for the bronze (REUTERS)
Manika Batra won the women’s singles gold by beating Singapore’s Mengyu Yu 4-0 in the final. (PTI)
Manika Batra won the first ever women’s singles table tennis gold for India at the Commonwealth Games, blanking Yu Mengyu of Singapore 4-0 in the final. Earlier, Batra showed that her crucial victory against world no.4 Feng Tianwei in the team final was no fluke as the Indian edged out the Singaporean 4-3 in the women’s singles semi-finals. (AFP)
Sanjeev Rajput won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold with a Games record. The 37-year-old shot 454.5 to bag the top prize after topping the qualification stage with 1180 points. (AP)
Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition in Melbourne. (AFP)
Vinesh Phogat won the women’s freestyle 50 kg gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games (PTI)
Indian wrestler Sumit Malik claimed a gold in men’s freestyle 125 kg after his opponent, Nigeria’s Sinivie Boltic was ruled out of the final due to an injury. (AP)
Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik settled for a bronze in the women’s freestyle 62 kg at 2018 Commonwealth Games (PTI)
