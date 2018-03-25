Australian GP: Sebastian Vettel seizes win from Lewis Hamilton
Mar 25, 2018 21:10 IST
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (R) celebrates his Australian Grand Prix win on the podium with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. (REUTERS)
Sebastian Vettel’s season-opening came thanks to a pit stop made during the safety car. (REUTERS)
Haas' Kevin Magnussen was forced to retire, as was his teammate. (REUTERS)
Lewis Hamilton started the race from pole position. (REUTERS)
At one point, Kimi Raikkonen lead Sebastian Vettel during the race. (REUTERS)
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates his win on the podium with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen. (REUTERS)
Lewis Hamilton lead the race for long periods and looked set for a win. (REUTERS)
However, the introduction of the safety car and a timely pit-stop from Sebastian Vettel saw the German take the lead. (REUTERS)
Sebastian Vettel can’t hide his joy at winning the maiden race of the season. (REUTERS)
