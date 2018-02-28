Futuristic pointy-eared mascots chosen for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Feb 28, 2018 13:18 IST
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. (REUTERS)
Ryo Taniguchi, winning designer of the official mascots for the 2020 Olympics (L) , answers questions during a press conference. (AFP)
Officials and students pose for photographers after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot was unveiled. (AP)
A TV cameraman films footage of the winning design of the official mascots. (AFP)
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. (REUTERS)
Ryo Taniguchi (R) announces the winning designer of the official mascots for the 2020 Olympics (L) and Paralympics Games. (AFP)
