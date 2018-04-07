Weightlifters Sathish Sivalingam, RV Rahul win gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games
Apr 07, 2018 17:30 IST
Gold medallist, India's Sathish Kumar Sivalingam (C) with silver medallist, England's Jack Oliver, and bronze medallist, Australia's Francois Etoundi, during the medal ceremony of the men's 77kg weightlifting category during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, on Saturday. (PTI)
The Indian registered a total of 317 kg, which included 144 kg in snatch and 173 kg in clean and jerk. (AFP)
Meanwhile, Ragala Venkat Rahul extended India’s medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions as he won the gold medal in the men’s 85kg category. (REUTERS)
RV Rahul lifted a total of 338 kg -- 151 kg in snatch and 187 in clean and jerk -- to bring maiden gold medal for India in this (85 kg) weight category. (REUTERS)
In hockey, India’s perennial problem of conceding late goals left them with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Pakistan. (AP)
With India seemingly coasting towards a narrow win, Pakistan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last minute penalty corner conversion. (PTI)
In gymnastics, Yogeshwar Singh finished 14th among 18 competitors in the men’s individual all round event final in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (AP)
Swimmer Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing last in men’s 200m Butterfly final. (AP)
about the galleryIndian weightlifters continued to dominate at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) with the veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam winning gold in the men's 77 kg event on Saturday. The Indian registered a total of 317 kg which included 144 kg in snatch and 173 kg in clean and jerk. Ragala Venkat Rahul won India’s fourth gold medal when he clinched the men’s 85kg title. The 21-year-old Rahul lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top.