Weightlifters Sathish Sivalingam, RV Rahul win gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games

about the gallery

Indian weightlifters continued to dominate at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) with the veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam winning gold in the men's 77 kg event on Saturday. The Indian registered a total of 317 kg which included 144 kg in snatch and 173 kg in clean and jerk. Ragala Venkat Rahul won India’s fourth gold medal when he clinched the men’s 85kg title. The 21-year-old Rahul lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top.